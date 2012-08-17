Ballot Measure 2
Alaska voters are being asked to enact a law restoring the Coastal Zone Management program with Ballot Measure Two. Critics say the law is poorly drafted and would halt development. Advocates say it simply restores a local voice. Decision time is approaching for Ballot Measure Two, and that’s why it’s the topic on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Steve Heimel
GUESTS:
- Shari Land, Director of Grant Programs and Support for the Coastal Resources Division, Texas General Land Office
- Callers Statewide
