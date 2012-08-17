Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ballot Measure 2

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published August 17, 2012 at 4:00 PM AKDT
Talk of Alaska Host Steve Heimel

Alaska voters are being asked to enact a law restoring the Coastal Zone Management program with Ballot Measure Two.  Critics say the law is poorly drafted and would halt development.  Advocates say it simply restores a local voice.  Decision time is approaching for Ballot Measure Two, and that’s why it’s the topic on the next Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:


  • Shari Land, Director of Grant Programs and Support for the Coastal Resources Division, Texas General Land Office

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 21, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
See stories by Steve Heimel