In-State Gas Line Remains On Legislators’ Radar

The only item remaining on the Governor’s proclamation for a special session is a bill that would take huge steps toward the construction of an in-state natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska. It was sponsored by House Speaker Mike Chenault (R-Nikiski).

The bill provides money and authority to advance the project to completion without further legislative approval. Chenault says those assurances are needed to give potential gas shippers confidence in the state’s full support.

Listen for the full story

Download Audio