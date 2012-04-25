Ted Nugent Pleads Guilty To Hunting Violation

Rocker Ted Nugent today pleaded guilty to transporting a black bear he illegally killed near Hydaburg in May of 2009.

Nugent committed the misdemeanor violation while filming a show for the Outdoor Channel called “Spirit of the Wild.” According to a plea agreement, the defendant was bow hunting near Prince of Wales Island when he wounded a black bear. Nugent failed to locate and harvest the wounded black bear. He then shot and killed another bear and transported the bear on board the fishing vessel El Dorado. According to state law, the first bear counted toward Nugent’s seasonal bag limit of one bear.

On Tuesday, Nugent pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor violation of the Lacey Act, which prohibits the transport of wildlife taken illegally.

Appearing telephonically, Nugent said he cherishes his time hunting and that he would never “knowingly break any game laws.”

Nugent said he was “blindsided” by the violation and offered his apologies to the court.

