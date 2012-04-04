Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sullivan Wins Reelection; Prop 5 Fails

Alaska Public Media | By Daysha Eaton
Published April 4, 2012 at 9:08 AM AKDT

Dan Sullivan won another term as mayor of Anchorage beating his main rival Paul Honeman and four other candidates in Tuesday's elections. Proposition 5 was defeated.  All the other major propositions passed.

Kathleen Plunkett, Tam Agosti-Gisler and Natasha von Imhof won seats on the Anchorage School Board.

Tuesday’s election was marked by some challenges at a number of polling places.  Early Tuesday evening, voters began reporting that polling places were running out of ballots. Lisa Reider-Bott says that's what happened at the Eagle River Lions Club.

“I waited in line a few moments and the ballot gal notified us that they had run out of ballots, that they had called that in,” she said. “They were going to try to get more ballots out there, but they didn't know if or when and she understood that several other voting precincts had also run out of ballots.”

It's not clear yet, exactly how many precincts ran out of ballots, but postings on social media sites indicated the problem was widespread. Karen Goretz helped run the polling place for Precinct 735, at Diamond Baptist Church. She says they were flooded with out-of-precinct voters, so they had to use a copy machine to create their own ballots.

“We used the sample ballots which have the information on it and normally say unofficial, sample practice,” Goretz said. “We crossed that out and then we wrote official ballot and we separated those. It was the best we could do.”

Municipal election officials said those ballots will be filed as 'questioned ballots', which means they will have to be verified and recorded by hand. Jacqueline Duke is the deputy clerk at city hall. She counts the votes. Duke said her office always orders enough ballots for 70 percent of the registered voters in Anchorage. But this election, that just wasn't enough.

There also was a problem with unregistered voters casting ballots. In order for your vote to count, you had to be registered to vote 30 days prior to the election. Verifying and counting the question ballots could take days or even weeks, officials said. The ballots will be certified by April 17th.

View Complete Anchorage Municipal Election Results

Download
News
Daysha Eaton
Daysha Eaton is a contributor with the Alaska Public Radio Network. Daysha Eaton holds a B.A. from Evergreen State College, and a M.A. from the University of Southern California. Daysha got her start in radio at Seattle public radio stations, KPLU and KUOW. Before coming to KBBI, she was the News Director at KYUK in Bethel. She has also worked as the Southcentral Reporter for KSKA in Anchorage. Daysha's work has appeared on NPR's "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered", PRI's "The World" and "National Native News". She's happy to take assignments, and to get news tips, which are best sent via email. Daysha became a journalist because she believes in the power of storytelling. Stories connect us and they help us make sense of our world. They shed light on injustice and they comfort us in troubled times. She got into public broadcasting because it seems to fulfill the intention of the 4th Estate and to most effectively apply the freedom of the press granted to us through the Constitution. She feels that public radio has a special way of moving people emotionally through sound, taking them to remote places, introducing them to people they would not otherwise meet and compelling them to think about issues they might ordinarily overlook.
See stories by Daysha Eaton