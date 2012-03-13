Dallas Seavey Wins 2012 Iditarod

Dallas Seavey has won the 2012 Iditarod, crossing the finish line in Nome just before 7:30 p.m. this evening.

Aliy Zirkle is about five miles outside of Nome and is being chased by Ramey Smyth around five miles behind her.

Aaron Burmeister will likely take fourth place, currently 17 miles behind Smyth.

Seavey is the youngest of three Seaveys in the race this year, his father, Mitch Seavey, is currently running neck-and-neck with the 2011 champion John Baker, and his grandfather, Dan Seavey, is near Kaltag.

