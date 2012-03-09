Wrangell Hospital Ends Doctor’s Contract

A dispute over the revocation of a Wrangell physician’s work at the city’s hospital has finally resulted in ending the doctor’s contract. The dust up over Dr. Greg Salard’s work has been going back and forth between the Wrangell Medical Center board, who voted in November to revoke and the physician for months. A Superior court judge in December ordered Salard’s work rights be reinstated until a fair review hearing was conducted. That hearing concluded on Feb. 21.

