MEHS Students Mix Business With Philanthropy

A small business class at Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Sitka is gearing up for a commercial venture this spring. The students have organized a company, appointed officers, and sold shares of stock. Their product – which will be out soon – is an elastic, $5 wristband with the words “Living on the Edge.”

If all goes well, the students should earn back the money they invested in the business, plus a profit that they’ll distribute to shareholders as a dividend.

While this all sounds fairly typical for a high school business class, it is actually something quite innovative. The Mt. Edgecumbe students developed their business plan with the goal of helping Sitka’s homeless population.

