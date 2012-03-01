March Schedule Highlights

KAKM, Channel 7 television, is pleased to continue bringing quality programming to your home. In this month’s primetime lineup you will find new programming as well as some of your old favorites.

This month we are presenting two extraordinary local arts programs:

Soundcheck: Pamyua - Filmed at Tap Root, this is a live concert and interview with a band that is known for their dancing as much as their musical performance. We also sat down with the band for an interview about their Yup’ik roots.

Object Runway - if you missed this sold out event, prepare to sit front row for the craziest fashion show that only Alaskans could envision. Our cameras were allowed behind the curtains to capture some of the excitement and nerves backstage.

Also this month, we are offering many other exciting programs such as:

CAST ALASKA - A fishing adventure Alaska-style. Follow angler Dave Holsman as he takes you on an unrelenting pursuit of the ultimate catch...a 30" Rainbow Trout. With Dave and friends you'll raft white-water rivers, throttle down streams in jet boats and drift by The Last Frontier's renown wildlife and epic wilderness. Experience cinematography that only Alaska can deliver as some of the most exciting and innovating fly fishing footage ever captured takes you on an adventure of a lifetime.

ALEUT STORY - From isolated internment camps in Southeast Alaska to Congress and the White House, this is the incredible, untold story of Aleut Americans’ decades-long struggle for human and civil rights. In 1942, as World War II invaded Alaska, Aleut Americans were taken from their homes and removed to abysmal government camps 1,500 miles away. As the Aleuts prayed for deliverance, “friendly forces” looted their homes and churches in the Aleutian and Pribilof islands. Those who survived would fight for their rights in the national courts and on Capitol Hill.

Other March Highlights:





Purely Alaskan: Iditarod History. Saturday, 3/3 at 8:00pm.

Hockey: More Than A Game. Monday, 3/5 at 9:00pm.

Downton Abbey - Behind the Drama. Sunday, 3/18 at 8:00pm.

RUNNING: School Board 2012. Wednesday, 3/28 at 7:00pm.

RUNNING: Mayoral Candidates 2012. Thursday, 3/29 at 7:00pm.

Our Complete March Schedule:

