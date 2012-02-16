Alaska News Nightly: February 15, 2012

Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.

State Responds to Well Blow Out

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

The state is responding to a blow out from an exploratory well on the North Slope. The Spanish company Repsol was in the early phase of drilling a well Wednesday morning when they encountered an unexpected gas "kick." That means gas started flowing up the well. The state says no one was injured in the incident. Cathy Foerster is the engineering commissioner for the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Council. She says the safety equipment did its job.

Legislators Identify Problems, Goals

Dave Donaldson, APRN – Juneau & Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Wednesday marks the completion of one-third of this year’s legislative session. And so far, legislators have spend most of their time identifying problems and goals – and hoping they are set up to finish work at the end of ninety days.

Napakiak Man Indicted For Murder of Cab Driver

Angela Denning-Barnes, KYUK – Bethel

A young Napakiak man has been indicted for allegedly murdering a Bethel cab driver a few weeks ago.

Usibelli Granted Coal Mine Permits Near Healy

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The State Department of Natural Resources has granted Usibelli a permit for a new coal mine in the Healy area. The Jumbo Dome Mine site is on leased state land near where the company has long operated its Two Bull Ridge mine. Usibelli vice president of planning Keith Walters says the company needs more resource to ensure production capacity beyond Two Bull Ridge.

Bill Would Expand Geoduck Farms to Gulf of Alaska

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Legislation allowing geoduck farming to expand north and west is moving in the state Senate.

PenAir Plan Gets 10-Month Hawaiian Vacation

Alexandra Gutierrez, KUCB – Unalaska

If you’ve traveled in the southwest part of the state, you’ve almost certainly flown on one of PenAir’s turboprops. But as of this week, the distinctive plane can be spotted in places a little more tropical than Alaska.

Yukon Quest Participants Reflect on 2012 Race

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

As the 2012 Quest winds down, some mushers are reflecting on a race that never really materialized for them.

‘The Dog Show’ Held In Bethel

Mark Arehart, KYUK – Bethel

In Bethel, the event simply known as 'The Dog Show' was held at the Bethel Cultural Center. Canines of every shape, size, and breed trotted in, hoping to take home a winning ribbon or two.