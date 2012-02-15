Alaska News Nightly: February 14, 2012

Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.

New Tax ‘Architecture’ Presented To Senate

Dave Donaldson, APRN – Juneau

The Senate today finished a two-day seminar on petroleum taxes – focusing on Alaska’s place in world markets and a plan for what it will take to increase the amount of oil produced on the North Slope. The proposal calls for a massive re-write of the state’s tax regime. Lawmakers see this as too much to deal with in the sixty days left in this year’s session.

Hugh Neff Wins Yukon Quest

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

Allen Moore and Hugh Neff fought to the finish early this morning for the Yukon Quest title. It was the closest finish in Yukon Quest history. After 12 runs, Hugh Neff finally claimed victory. Lance Mackey took third and Jake Berkowitz rounded out the top four as Rookie of the Year.

APOC Blasts Bill Changing Campaign Disclosure Rules

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

Members of the Alaska Public Offices Commission today (Tuesday) blasted the legislature for a bill that would ease the state’s electronic campaign disclosure requirement.

ASEA Trying To Distance Self From Former Employee

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Alaska State Employee Association is trying to distance itself from a former employee accused of forging union interest cards. The ex-ASEA staffer is accused of falsifying the cards as part of the union’s effort to organize a group of University of Alaska employees.

Precipitation Database Helping Designers, Builders Plan For Extremes

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A new data base of precipitation in Alaska will help designers and builders plan for extremes. The Alaska Precipitation Atlas was put together by researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and The University of Alaska Fairbanks Water and Environmental Research Center. The Center’s Sveta Stuefer says the data on how much and how often it rains and snows at various locations, reflects decades of additional measurements.

Tanner Crab Enters Alaska Market

Heather Aronno, APRN – Anchorage

A new kind of crab is entering the Alaskan market. Tanner crab, also known as bairdi crab, is familiar to the fishing community in Kodiak, but a recent effort by the Alaska Marine Conservation Council to introduce it directly to Alaskan customers is meeting with success.

State, Forest Service Partner In Southeast Bat Study

Charlotte Duren, KSTK – Wrangell

The state and U.S. Forest Service are partnering in a study of bats in Southeast Alaska. The state Department of Fish and Game will strategically place acoustic detectors in several communities, to monitor bat activity over the next year. Biologists say little is known about bats in Southeast. And with many dying in the Lower 48 from a fungal disease, this study could give scientists a better idea of their future in Alaska.