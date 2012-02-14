Alaska News Nightly: February 13, 2012

Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.

Lawmakers Look For Alternative To Governor’s Oil Tax Plan

Dave Donaldson, APRN – Juneau

Lawmakers Monday opened a two-day seminar designed to give them options and alternatives to Governor Parnell’s plan that would cut taxes for the oil industry.

Electronic Campaign Filing Bill Hits Snag

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

A bill easing a requirement for certain political candidates to file campaign financial disclosure reports electronically hit a snag Monday afternoon. House Bill 311 passed the Senate Monday morning, but a change to the legislation was rejected by the House of Representatives. While the bill has garnered virtually no attention, it is opposed by staff of the Alaska Public Offices Commission – the agency that oversees disclosure of campaign financing.

The public offices commission will meet tomorrow at 10am at the Anchorage APOC office to discuss house bill 311.

Hundreds Gather At Candlelight Vigil For Samantha Koenig

Daysha Eaton, KSKA – Anchorage

Police say they haven't made any progress in the search for missing barista Samantha Koenig. But her friends and family held a vigil for her in Anchorage over the weekend.

State Reviewing Proposed Animal Care Standards

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The State is beginning another round of public workshops to review proposed animal care standards. The sessions, which begin this week, focus on standards specific to different types of animals, including horses, livestock, birds, dogs and other domestic pets. State Veterinarian Robert Gerlach says opinions and comments gathered during the first round of meetings last year are the jumping off point for the upcoming sessions.

Gerlach says the state has received a lot of public feedback on the proposed regulations. He says much of the input has been on horse and dog care.

Gerlach says state statute requires standards developed for sled dogs not override those held by established Alaska mushing organizations. The new standards are in response to both in state and national pressure. Gerlach says most Alaskans take good care of their animals, and the standards are designed to address the few who do not.

Moore Still Leading Yukon Quest Field

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

Allen Moore is still leading the Yukon Quest. He left the Braeburn checkpoint late this afternoon, followed by Hugh Neff less than 45 minutes later. Mushers have to rest 8 hours at Braeburn before covering the final 100 miles to the finish line in Whitehorse. Hugh Neff also had to serve out a 30 minute penalty for leaving behind his axe earlier in the race. As KUAC’s Emily Schwing reports, Neff has his work cut out for him.

State Takes Control Of Sheldon Jackson College Archives

Ed Ronco, KCAW – Sitka

The archives of Sheldon Jackson College in Sitka are now in the hands of the state.

When the college closed in 2007 the Board of Trustees worked to pay down its debt and divest itself of the campus. But lately, the board’s work has centered on preserving the historic school’s legacy.

Under a deal signed last month, the state’s Division of Libraries, Archives and Museums will take control of thousands of pieces of material once belonging to Sheldon Jackson College – everything from historic documents to a mammoth tusk presented to the college as a gift.

KCAW’s Ed Ronco has more on the archives, and their future.

Bird Enthusiasts Hoping To Make Haines A Center For Research

Tara Bicknell, KHNS – Haines

Bird enthusiasts in Southeast Alaska want to make Haines a center for bird research, by establishing a station that will band birds and scientifically monitor bird migration patterns.