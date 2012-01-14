Alaska News Nightly: January 13, 2012

Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.

Wildlife Official Charged With Hunting Violations

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

Governor Sean Parnell is not commenting on Thursday’s resignation of Corey Rossi, head of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Wildlife Conservation Division. Rossi was charged Thursday with 12 misdemeanor counts related to an illegal bear hunt in 2008.

Board of Game Meeting Carries On Amid Rossi Charges

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The charges against Corey Rossi come at a particularly inopportune time for state Department of Fish and Game commissioner Cora Campbell.

But Campbell told reporters on her way into the Board of Game meeting Friday afternoon in Anchorage that the situation will not hamper the meeting.

Campbell said Rossi's work for the department is appreciated.

Campbell said Rossi was a staunch defender of state management rights, but otherwise did not elaborate on what those contributions were, citing a need to get back to the meeting.

Other comments were not so kind in the wake of the charges against Rossi. Jim Stratton, Regional Director for Alaska's division of the National Parks Conservation Association.

In 2010, Rossi's hiring was protested by a number of Fish and Game biologists, who delivered a letter to the state in 2010 saying that he did not have the scientific background to do the job. John Toppenberg, Exective Director of the Alaska Wildlife Alliance says he remembers it well.

Toppenberg says the door is now open for changes in Fish and Game management practices. Predator control issues are topping this week's Board of Game agenda.

28 New Bills Introduced For Upcoming Session

Dave Donaldson, APRN – Juneau

Legislators have released the details of more new bills going before the legislature that convenes next week. The 28 new bills will join those left over from last year – and those introduced last week.

Alaska Gas Line Passes Hurdle With Filed Reports While Federal Coordinator Office Has Layoffs

Libby Casey, APRN – Washington DC

After stalling and delays last month, TransCanada and Exxon Mobil have filed draft resource reports on their proposed Alaska natural gas pipeline to the Lower 48.

President Obama Proposes Moving NOAA to Department Of Interior

Libby Casey, APRN – Washington DC

President Obama announced Friday a plan to shake up and streamline federal departments and agencies. As part of that, he wants to move the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA from under the Commerce Department to Interior.

Nome Residents Waiting On Fuel Delivery

Ben Matheson, KNOM – Nome

The Renda and Healy appeared offshore last night. But Nome residents are still waiting for the delivery of their fuel.

Crabbers Eye Advancing Ice

Stephanie Joyce, KUCB – Unalaska

So far this year most parts of the Arctic have seen less sea ice than normal, but not in the Bering Sea. Persistent cold weather has brought the ice edge to within 40 miles of the Pribilof Islands. That’s a concern for fishermen heading north for the snow crab season.

AK: A Tropical Oasis

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

It’s been a particularly cold and snowy winter for much of Alaska. And in the middle of January, it's hard to find a warm, soothing plant filled haven complete with singing birds and blooming tropical plants, unless you fly to Hawaii. But we dug into the AK archives for a story about a secret hot spot in Anchorage APRN's Lori Townsend is willing to share. Sort of…

300 Villages: Valdez

And now its time for 300 villages. In honor of winter, we're heading to one of the snowiest locations in the state- Valdez. The city has had a record amount of snow this year and talk with John Hozey, city manager for Valdez.