Alaska News Nightly: January 12, 2012

Board Of Game Will Consider Aerial Predator Control Of Bears

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

The Board of Game will consider instituting the state's first aerial predator control program for bears at its annual statewide meeting that convenes tomorrow in Anchorage. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says it's proposing the program for a section near the Kuskokwim river where the moose population has struggled in recent years. The Board will also decide whether to implement a wolf predator control plan on the Kenai Peninsula for the first time.

Michael Geraghty Named Attorney General

Dave Donaldson, APRN – Juneau

Anchorage Attorney Michael Geraghty has gotten the nod to be the state’s next attorney general. Governor Parnell today chose Geraghty as the replacement for Fairbanks attorney John Burns, who left the office January 2.

Geraghty was born and grew up in Fairbanks before joining his current Anchorage law firm in 1979. He says he is looking forward to taking the step from private practice into public service.

“My intent is just to get up to speed on where the issues are. My predecessor is joing a fine job and I’m going to continue in his footsteps and give it my own stamp and my own independent analysis certainly. I don’t have a big agenda. I serve the governor and the people of the state of Alaska,” Geraghty said.

Geraghty has received national recognition in his handling of cases in personal litigation and construction law, He is a commissioner with the National Conference of Commissioners on Uniform State Laws,

The appointment will go to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees for consideration. The full legislature will have to approve the appointment in a joint session, although Geraghty can begin the job before then.

Renda, Healy Expect To Be Close To Nome Late Tonight

Ben Matheson, KNOM – Nome

The Renda and Healy may be close to Nome by late tonight.

Too Much Snow To Ski

Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO – Juneau

The snowed-clogged town of Cordova had rain Wednesday, adding pounds to the snow, increasing avalanche danger, and complicating the cleanup.

But a great new machine is also making things a little easier.

Valdez Holds Off On Declaring Emergency

Tony Gorman, KCHU – Valdez

The city of Valdez is holding off on declaring a state of emergency. The city council determined that it will instead look at other resources to address its snow removal needs. KCHU's Tony Gorman has more on how Valdez is coping with this year’s record-setting snow season:

Fairbanks Artist Goes Big At Anchorage Airport

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Fairbanks artist has gone big at the Anchorage Airport. David Mollet’s 9 foot by 32 foot oil painting of “Rainbow Creek” was recently installed in the lobby at the Ted Steven’s International Airport. Rainbow Creek, south of Anchorage off the Seward Highway, is one of Mollet’s favorite subjects. He says he’s painted it several times, but having such a large version go on display prominently in a high traffic public space is new.

Mollet, who usually paints in the field, says that wasn’t possible with such a large scale work. He says he did several field studies but worked inside his Fairbanks studio for a year to complete the big painting. The University of Alaska Fairbanks art professor says it was fun and hopes to get more commissions for large works.

Governor Announces Terra Project Completion

Steve Heimel, APRN – Anchorage

A large part of southwestern Alaska has been lit up with broadband internet connection capability. The Governor attended a first-ever video-conference to announce the completion of the Terra project, which crosses Cook Inlet and Lake Illiamna with fiber-optic cable.

Taylor Brelsford Talks About Haiti Earthquake Aftermath

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Two years ago today, an earthquake devastated the country of Haiti and had ripple effects around the world. One of those ripples made it to Alaska, where a family nearly lost their daughter in the disaster. Krista Brelsford was trapped in the rubble and ended up losing her leg. A year ago, her father Taylor, brought the man who helped save Krista's life to Alaska, hoping that he could get a high school diploma and maybe even continue on to college.

But Winson George ended up getting kicked out of school and eventually left unexpectedly to live with family in New York, in violation of his visa.

APRN's Lori Townsend sat down with Taylor to talk about the experience.