Weather Closes Valdez, Cordova Schools

Alaska Public Media | By Tony Gorman
Published January 10, 2012 at 6:51 PM AKST

Extreme weather is closing schools in Prince William Sound. The Valdez city school district announced Monday the closure of Hermon Hutchens Elementary School for the remainder of the week due to heavy snow on the roof.

And Schools in the Cordova School District are closed for a second straight day. Cordova Superintendent Jim Nygaard says declining weather conditions, traffic concerns, and on-going snow removal factored into the decision.

Nygaard says he hopes to reopen schools Wednesday.

Tony Gorman
Tony Gorman is a reporter at KCHU in Valdez.
