What Will We Be Thanking Alaska Natives for in the Future
Scientists working in Alaska have come to value the knowledge of Native Elders, but do new generations of elders have that same knowledge? With Thanksgiving Day approaching, “Talk of Alaska” takes a look at the current state of cross-cultural communication.
HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN
GUESTS:
- Callers Statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 22, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.