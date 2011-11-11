Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
History on the Run: Corruption, Stevens and Palin

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published November 11, 2011 at 4:17 PM AKST

Books are beginning to come out about the extraordinary events of Alaska’s last few years. A small town mayor from Alaska became a national celebrity and a new political force, while some of Alaska’s most influential politicians went on trial for corruption.

HOST: Steve  Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:


  • Amanda Coyne, author, “Crude Awakening”

  • Tony Hopfinger, author, “Crude Awakening”

  • Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 15, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Josh Edge
