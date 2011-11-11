History on the Run: Corruption, Stevens and Palin

Books are beginning to come out about the extraordinary events of Alaska’s last few years. A small town mayor from Alaska became a national celebrity and a new political force, while some of Alaska’s most influential politicians went on trial for corruption.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:





Amanda Coyne, author, “Crude Awakening”

author, “Crude Awakening” Tony Hopfinger, author, “Crude Awakening”

author, “Crude Awakening” Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 15, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE