Are You Prepared for an Alaskan Emergency?

Winter is here in full force across the state. And with a monster storm rolling in to Western Alaska, a quick review of emergency preparedness is not a bad idea. Here is a good supply list from the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management:

You may need to survive on your own after an emergency. This means having your own food, water, and other supplies in sufficient quantity to last for at least three days. Local officials and relief workers will be on the scene after a disaster, but they cannot reach everyone immediately. You could get help in hours, or it might take days. In addition, basic services such as electricity, gas, water, sewage treatment, and telephones may be cut off for days, or even a week or longer.

Recommended Items to Include in a Basic Emergency Supply Kit:





Water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Cold weather gear and blankets/sleeping bags

Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Indoor-safe heat source such as hand warmers, sterno, emergency candles or propane/butane heat source labeled for indoor use

Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

Much more at ready.alaska.gov/prepare/