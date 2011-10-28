Alaska News Nightly: October 27, 2011

Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.

Parnell Proposes New Way Forward With Gas Line

Associated Press

Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell proposed a new way forward on a natural gas pipeline Thursday, saying if demand for gas has shifted from the Lower 48 to Pacific Rim markets, the state must be willing to move with it.

Parnell, in a speech to an oil and gas industry group in Anchorage, said he wants the major North Slope players - Exxon Mobil Corp., BP and ConocoPhillips - to coalesce behind a project that would allow for liquefied natural gas to be shipped overseas. He wants them to do this under the framework of the Alaska Gasline Inducement Act. If they do, the state can be flexible, including talking tax and royalty terms, he said.

Parnell hasn't wanted to discuss fiscal terms until there's an actual project.

He said the current proposal, a line that would run into Canada and provide gas for North America markets, appears stalled. And "status quo stalled talks" aren't acceptable to Alaskans, he said.

State Seeks Comments on Updated Suicide Prevention Plan

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

The statewide suicide prevention council has updated the plan for suicide prevention and is currently seeking public comment on it. The revision is entitled-Casting the Net Upstream: Promoting Wellness to Prevent Suicide in Alaska. Kate Burkhart is the executive director of the suicide prevention council, she says the 5 year plan had extensive input from Alaskans who normally don't get consulted. VPSOs, clergy and numerous focus groups with youth. Burkhart says many of the young people shared a simple request; spend time with us.

“Occupy Wallstreet” Movement Draws Alaskan to New York Park

Daysha Eaton, KDLG – Dillingham

The Occupy Wall Street protest is in its second month now. Different versions of the protest that began in mid-September have sprung up in cities around the world to highlight the inequality of the modern financial system and to call for change. Among those camping out in the New York park where it all began is an Alaskan.

Salmon Virus Fears Voiced, Caution Advised

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Scientists and fishermen are following news of a deadly fish virus found in British Columbia salmon. It’s a scary situation, but it may not be as bad as it sounds, at least for now. And it’s not a threat to people who eat salmon.

Whale Washes Ashore Near Homer

Marcia Lynn, KBBI – Homer

An unusual whale washed up on a small beach near Homer recently. The dead whale was found on the beach in Little Tutka Bay. A team from the Alaska Sealife Center in Seward arrived to do a necropsy on the animal.

Yuraq Diva Maryann Sundown Dies

Shane Iverson, KYUK – Bethel

Renowned elder and Yup’ik culture bearer Maryann Sundown has passed away. The Scammon Bay elder died Wednesday night, surrounded by her family.

Barrow Writer Receives Accolades for ‘My Name is Not Easy’

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

A Barrow writer is a finalist for the National Book Award. Debby Dahl Edwardson received the honor for her book, "My Name is Not Easy," in the young adult fiction category. The book was released on Oct. 1. A few weeks later, she was in bed with her laptop writing when a representative from the National Book Awards called.