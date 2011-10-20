Gadhafi Is Dead, Libyan Leader Says

official Abdel Majid Mlegta told Reuters earlier that Gaddafi was captured and wounded in both legs at dawn on Thursday as he tried to flee in a convoy which NATO warplanes attacked. 'He was also hit in his head,' the official said. 'There was a lot of firing against his group and he died.' "Meanwhile: "AFP news agency quoted another NTC official, Mohamed Leith, as saying that Col Gaddafi had been captured in Sirte and was 'seriously wounded' but still breathing," the BBC reports. "A soldier who says he captured Muammar Gaddafi told the BBC the colonel had shouted: 'Don't shoot!' "(Note: NPR follows Associated Press style on the spelling of Gadhafi's name and of the city of Sirte. Other news outlets use different spellings.) Copyright 2011 National Public Radio. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.