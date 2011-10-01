The Norway Model
Norway has saved more of its oil money than Alaska. A lot more. And the government there gives oil leases to the best operator, not necessarily the highest bidder. Could Alaska learn to handle our wealth from Norway? A large delegation of Alaskans recently went to Norway and came back thinking we can do better.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Ira Perman, chairman of the Institute of the North
- Callers Statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 4, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
Subscribe to the Talk of Alaska podcast