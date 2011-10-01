Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Norway Model

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published September 30, 2011 at 9:56 PM AKDT

Norway has saved more of its oil money than Alaska. A lot more. And the government there gives oil leases to the best operator, not necessarily the highest bidder. Could Alaska learn to handle our wealth from Norway? A large delegation of Alaskans recently went to Norway and came back thinking we can do better.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

Talk of Alaska
Josh Edge
See stories by Josh Edge