The Alaska Food Challenge

Is it possible? Is it desirable? A group of Alaskans has pledged to eat only food from Alaska for a year. They just started. They are busy learning foraging techniques and finding substitutes for things like coffee and sugar – substitutes from Alaska. We’ll check in on how they are doing so far, on the next Talk of Alaska.

Steve Heimel, APRN

Cindy Karns, Transition Anchorage

Transition Anchorage Saskia Esslinger, Anchorage Permaculture

Anchorage Permaculture Allie Barker, Chugach Farm

Chugach Farm Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 28, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.