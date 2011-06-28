Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Alaska Food Challenge

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published June 28, 2011 at 2:07 PM AKDT

Is it possible?  Is it desirable?  A group of Alaskans has pledged to eat only food from Alaska for a year.  They just started.  They are busy learning foraging techniques and finding  substitutes for things like coffee and sugar – substitutes from Alaska.   We’ll check in on how they are doing so far, on the next Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio (MP3)

HOST:

GUESTS:


  • Cindy Karns, Transition Anchorage

  • Saskia Esslinger, Anchorage Permaculture

  • Allie Barker, Chugach Farm

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 28, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
Tags
Talk of Alaska Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
See stories by Steve Heimel