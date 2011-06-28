The Alaska Food Challenge
Is it possible? Is it desirable? A group of Alaskans has pledged to eat only food from Alaska for a year. They just started. They are busy learning foraging techniques and finding substitutes for things like coffee and sugar – substitutes from Alaska. We’ll check in on how they are doing so far, on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST:
- Steve Heimel, APRN
GUESTS:
- Cindy Karns, Transition Anchorage
- Saskia Esslinger, Anchorage Permaculture
- Allie Barker, Chugach Farm
- Callers Statewide
