Since Hometown, Alaska's February 8 show, many of you have probably noticed the change in the theme music. The song is "Lead Dog," on Kevin Barnett's album titled "Alpenglow." During the latest Hometown, Alaska on April 13, Kevin Barnett and BJ Leiderman were on air playing together. But, during a break in the music, Kevin took a minute to explain his inspiration for "Lead Dog."Video by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage