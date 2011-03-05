Aliy Zirkle Journeys Through Ceremonial Start

Video by Josh Edge, APRN - AnchorageThis year, musher Aliy Zirkle allowed APRN to attach a camera to her sled for the ceremonial start of the Iditarod. Here is some footage of Zirkle making her way from Fourth Avenue to the Campbell Airstrip.

Zirkle was born and reared in New Hampshire. She studied biology at the University of Pennsylvania and after graduating, she game to Alaska and worked for the Fish and Wildlife Service. Her husband, Allen Moore, is also a musher and running in this year's Iditarod.For more information about Aliy Zirkle, please visit her website: