The Alaska Fisheries Report with Jay Barrett

Jacob Resneck, KMXT - KodiakThis week: Anger among the drift net fleet on over aplan to conserve sockeye on Cook Inlet; a class-action suit brought by fishermen against an Oregon-based seafood processor suffers a setback; survey results are published polling Bristol Bay salmon processors; plus evidence of fisheries with commercial potential are found in Arctic waters; also...the feds and state have reached a temporary ceasefire over boundary line shifts that's been causing headaches from Kachemak to Kodiak.We had help this week from KDLG 's Mike Mason in Dillingham and KBBI 's Marcia Lynn in Homer.