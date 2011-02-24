The Alaska Fisheries Report with Jay Barrett

Alaska Fish and Game has a new commercial fisheries chief; police in Unalaska say they've exhausted all leads over a disappearing deckhand; a culinary contest pitting seafood producers large and small is coming to Juneau and a former fishermen made famous on Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch is found dead in a Homer hotel room. And, Alaska's seafood industry touts its economic muscle.We had help this week from KDLG ’s Mike Mason and Daysha Eaton in Dillingham, KBBI ’s Aaron Selbig in Homer and KUCB ’s Alexandra Gutierrez in Unalaska.Download Audio (MP3)