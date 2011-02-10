The Alaska Fisheries Report with Jay Barrett

Jay Barrett, KMXT - KodiakThis week: The EPA announces it will study the Bristol Bay watershed and look at potential impacts of development, including hard rock mining like the Pebble Mine. Lawsuits have been filed on both sides over controversial closures to protect the endangered Steller Sea Lion, there's federal loan money available for skippers and crew to get back into crabbing and initiatives are in the works to address concern about halibut ending up as bycatch. Plus, farmed salmon stocks from South America appear to be making a come back after being devastated by disease.We had help this week from KUCB 's Alexandra Gutierrez in Unalaska KFSK 's Matt Lichtenstein in Petersburg, KDLG 's Mike Mason in Dillingham and KCAW 's Robert Woolsey in Sitka.Download Audio (MP3)