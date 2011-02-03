The Alaska Fisheries Report with Jay Barrett

Jay Barrett, KMXT - KodiakThis week: big cuts for halibut longliners; a new poll suggests a majority of Alaskans are against the proposed Pebble Mine; a fisherman in Dutch Harbor goes missing under mysterious circumstances; a study is underway to help reduce work-related injuries on vessels; also, a fight is looming between state and federal agencies after the feds shift boundaries demarking jurisdiction at the three-nautical mile line.We had help this week from KDLG 's Mike Mason in Dillingham, KUCB 's Alexandra Gutierrez in Unalaska and KFSK 's Matt Lichtenstein in Petersburg.Download Audio (MP3)