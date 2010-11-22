Schedule Update: Thanksgiving Programming

'Tis the the season for gathering, feasting, relaxing and holiday programming on KSKA. During the month of November, many of KSKA's local programs heard weekdays at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm will be on holiday break. Here's the list of November replacements: Anchorage Edition off Friday, November 12, 19, 26

Fri., Nov. 12 at 2:00 pm, Sat. Nov. 13 at 6:00pm : Cambridge Forum "Philanthropy Reconsidered" with George McCully, author, educator and philanthropist.

at 2:00 pm, Fri., Nov. 19 at 2:00 pm, Sat. Nov. 20 at 6:00 pm: A Closer Look: World War II Veteran, Roderick Ban. Two days before Veterans Day, KSKA reporter Len Anderson visited with Roderick and Donelle Bain of Anchorage. Roderick Bain is veteran and former member of E-Company that was the basis of the HBO 10 part series, Band of Brothers.

at 2:00 pm, Fri., Nov. 26 at 2:00 pm, Sat. Nov. 27 at 6:00 pm: TBA: Cambridge Forum Author Taylor Branch talks about his new book, “At Caanan’s Edge: America in the King Years - 1965 - 1968”

Kids These Days off Tuesday, November 16 & 23

Tues., Nov. 16 at 2:00 pm, 7:00 pm: The History of 'This I Believe' . At the dawn of the Cold War and the height of McCarthyism, Americans from all walks of life bravely spoke their beliefs on national radio. Jay Allison hosts a documentary presenting the fascinating history of Edward R. Murrow's This I Believe, the acclaimed radio series airing from 1951 to 1955, and the inspiration for NPR's revival.

at 2:00 pm, Tues., Nov. 23 at 2:00 pm, 7:00 pm: American RadioWorks. Public radio's source for documentaries that take you inside the lives of people grappling with today's vital issues. ARW covers education issues focusing on critical issues in K-12 and higher education.

*SPECIAL Talk of Alaska: Ted Stevens Day: Thursday, November 18

Added to the schedule Thurs., Nov. 18, 10:00 - 11:00 am. Talk of Nation follows at 11:00 am.Thursday, November 18th has been proclaimed Ted Stevens Day in Alaska. In countless ways, his achievements touch the lives of every Alaskan. On that special day, a statewide radio audience will make an effort to begin counting those ways. Ted Stevens will be the subject on a special Thursday edition of Talk of Alaska, at 10:00 am on Ted Stevens Day.

Hometown, Alaska off Wednesday November 24

Weds., Nov. 24 at 2:00 pm, 7:00 pm: BackStory - American as Pumpkin Pie: The History of Thanksgiving. The History Guys search for the true roots of Thanksgiving and discover that the holiday we celebrate today begins not with the Pilgrims, but rather with the Victorians. They’ll also share how regional foods and rituals were adopted and describe the relationship Indians have to the holiday in reality and in myth.

Addressing Alaskans off Thursday, November 25

Thurs., Nov. 25 at 2:00 pm, 7:00 pm: Giving Thanks. A music-and-stories celebration of Thanksgiving. Host John Birge creates a thoughtful, contemporary reflection on the meaning of the holiday perfect for broadcast while families gather at the table to share common blessings.

Details on December holiday programming coming soon.Happy Thanksgiving and safe travels!