Palin and Others Work to Boost Miller Campaign

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published October 29, 2010 at 5:41 PM AKDT

Photo and Story by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – AnchorageThis year’s election is becoming increasingly rancorous, as candidates scramble for the one last vote that could make the difference in an ever-tighter race. With write-in candidate Lisa Murkowski and Democrat Scott McAdams challenging him for a U.S. Senate seat,  Republican candidate Joe Miller brought in some star wattage to boost his campaign.  KSKA’ s Ellen Lockyer takes us to Thursday night’s Miller rally in Anchorage.Download Audio (MP3)
