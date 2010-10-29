Palin and Others Work to Boost Miller Campaign

Photo and Story by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – AnchorageThis year’s election is becoming increasingly rancorous, as candidates scramble for the one last vote that could make the difference in an ever-tighter race. With write-in candidate Lisa Murkowski and Democrat Scott McAdams challenging him for a U.S. Senate seat, Republican candidate Joe Miller brought in some star wattage to boost his campaign. KSKA’ s Ellen Lockyer takes us to Thursday night’s Miller rally in Anchorage.Download Audio (MP3)