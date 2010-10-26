Talk of Alaska: Joe Miller, Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate
The federal deficit and narrowing government to its Constitutional dimensions are the major planks of the platform on which Republican Joe Miller is running for the U.S. Senate. You can hear Alaskans question Joe Miller on the next Talk of Alaska.Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:
- Joe Miller, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate
- Callers Statewide
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 26. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.