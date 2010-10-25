Republican, Democratic Parties Opposing Polling Place Write-In Lists

Photo and Story by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – AnchorageWith only days to go before the November election, Republicans and Democrats in Alaska have finally found something they agree on. Neither party is happy with the way the state division of elections is providing lists of write in candidates at polling places. Monday, the Alaska Democratic Party filed sued the state to stop the practice, and the Republican Party of Alaska has joined the Dems in the complaint.Photo: Patti Higgins, chair of the Alaska Democratic Party, and Tom Daniel, attorney for the Alaska Democratic Party, stand outside of the Nesbitt Courthouse during a press conference.Download Audio (MP3)