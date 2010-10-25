Election 2010 Countdown
KSKA is you Elections 2010 headquarters! Up until November 2, we're continuing to connect you to the candidates on Talk of Alaska and Debate for the State. Don't forget to submit your questions for Debate for the State coming up this week on October 27 and 28.You can also hear the candidates go head-to-head on public debates recorded around Anchorage on Addressing Alaskans. Anchorage Edition host Michael Carey had the chance to interview everyone running for State House, State Senate, and Lieutenant Governor on October 18 and 19 in KAKM studios. If you missed it, audio and video is posted under RUNNING.Callers had the chance to weigh-in on Ballot Measure One on Talk of Alaska. And this week we'll explore Proposition A and Proposition B on Hometown, Alaska.Stick with KSKA through election night when KSKA will provide statewide coverage from APRN and national updates from NPR beginning at 8:30 pm on Tuesday, November 2.All of our upcoming election coverage is listed below, so mark you calendar and participate in the conversation.Monday, October 25
- 10:00 - 11: 00 am (LIVE) - Talk of Alaska: Governor Sean Parnell, Republican candidate for Governor
Tuesday, October 26
- 10:00 - 11:00 am (LIVE) - Talk of Alaska: Joe Miller, Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate
Wednesday, October 27
- 2:00 - 3:00 pm (LIVE), repeating 7:00 - 8:00 pm - Hometown, Alaska: Propositions A and B
- 8:00 - 10:30 pm (LIVE) - Debate for the State: U.S. House and U.S. Senate candidates
Thursday, October 28
- 10:00 - 11:00 am (LIVE) Talk of Alaska: Congressman Don Young, Republican candidate for U.S. House
- 2:00 - 3:30 pm - Addressing Alaskans: Senatorial Forum hosted byAlaska World Affairs Council and Anchorage Rotary Clubs on October 26 in Anchorage
- 8:00 - 9:30 pm (LIVE) - Debate for the State: Gubernatorial candidates
Sunday, October 31
- 2:00 - 3:30 pm (R) - Addressing Alaskans: Senatorial Forum hosted byAlaska World Affairs Council and Anchorage Rotary Clubs on October 26 in Anchorage
Tuesday, November 2
Wednesday, November 3
- 5:00 - 9:00 am - Alaska elections results throughout Morning Edition
- 2:00 - 3:00 pm, repeating 7:00 - 8:00 pm - Hometown, Alaska: Implications of the 2010 Midterm Elections
If you missed it, not to worry. All of our local content is posted online within 24 hours. Find links everything election including past programs on the Elections 2010 page up top.