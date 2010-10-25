Election 2010 Countdown

KSKA is you Elections 2010 headquarters! Up until November 2, we're continuing to connect you to the candidates on Talk of Alaska and Debate for the State. Don't forget to submit your questions for Debate for the State coming up this week on October 27 and 28.You can also hear the candidates go head-to-head on public debates recorded around Anchorage on Addressing Alaskans. Anchorage Edition host Michael Carey had the chance to interview everyone running for State House, State Senate, and Lieutenant Governor on October 18 and 19 in KAKM studios. If you missed it, audio and video is posted under RUNNING.Callers had the chance to weigh-in on Ballot Measure One on Talk of Alaska. And this week we'll explore Proposition A and Proposition B on Hometown, Alaska.Stick with KSKA through election night when KSKA will provide statewide coverage from APRN and national updates from NPR beginning at 8:30 pm on Tuesday, November 2.All of our upcoming election coverage is listed below, so mark you calendar and participate in the conversation.Monday, October 25

10:00 - 11: 00 am (LIVE) - Talk of Alaska: Governor Sean Parnell, Republican candidate for Governor

Tuesday, October 26

10:00 - 11:00 am (LIVE) - Talk of Alaska: Joe Miller, Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate

Wednesday, October 27

Thursday, October 28

Sunday, October 31

Tuesday, November 2

8:30 - 11:00 pm (LIVE) - National and statewide election coverage from APRN and NPR

Wednesday, November 3

5:00 - 9:00 am - Alaska elections results throughout Morning Edition

- Alaska elections results throughout Morning Edition 2:00 - 3:00 pm, repeating 7:00 - 8:00 pm - Hometown, Alaska: Implications of the 2010 Midterm Elections

If you missed it, not to worry. All of our local content is posted online within 24 hours. Find links everything election including past programs on the Elections 2010 page up top.