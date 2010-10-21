Talk of Alaska: Harry Crawford, Democratic Candidate for U.S. House
If Alaskans want to send a message to Washington, Harry Crawford says he’s the man to do it. He’s running against Don Young for the U.S. House as a reformer. Crawford says most of our problems have common-sense solutions, and he’ll explain that to Alaskans on a special Thursday edition of Talk of Alaska.Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:
- Harry Crawford, Democratic candidate for U.S. House
LIVE Broadcast: Thursday, October 21. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.