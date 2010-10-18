RUNNING: Monday, October 18

KAKM and KSKA's traditional meet-the-candidates forum for the general election on November 2, 2010 returns tonight, Monday (Oct. 18) and Tuesday (Oct. 19) beginning at 7:00 pm on KAKM Channel 7 TVand KSKA FM 91.1.Monday night, Michael Carey hosts the candidates running for state house and state senate in Mat-Su, Anchorage and Eagle River.Tuesday night, meet the candidates running for Lieutenant Governor, state house and state senate in Anchorage and Kenai.Debate for the State on October 27 and 28 will feature the candidates running for Alaska Governor, Senator and House. You can submit questions for Debate for the State host, Libby Casey on the Debate for the State page.Audio will be posted by race following live broadcast.