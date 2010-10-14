Fall Membership Drive 2010

(From left to right) Anne, Lisa and Carolyn from CIRI Alaska volunteered to answer phones for KSKA during the first night of our Fall Membership Drive on October 14.The ladies of CIRI Alaska in their matching t-shirts, remind us that listeners have multiple opportunities throughout the fall membership drive Oct 14 - 22 to match or double their pledge. Listen for your chance to double your pledge during Morning Edition (5:00 - 9:00 am) and All Things Considered (4:00 - 6:00 pm).You can also pledge online 24 hours a day through Friday October 22nd when we hope to reach our $250,000 goal. No matter the time or the amount you pledge, every single dollar puts us one step closer to our goal. Thank you to everyone who called in and made a pledge tonight. And thank you Anne, Lisa, and Carolyn for making the fist night of the drive a great one!