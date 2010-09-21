Talk of Alaska: Scott McAdams, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate

The political prospects for Democratic Senate nominee Scott McAdams suddenly improved when his expected opponent, Lisa Murkowski, lost the primary election. If you are one of those Alaskans who are wondering who Scott McAdams is, be listening to the next Talk of Alaska to find out more, and even to ask him some questions yourself.Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

Scott McAdams, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 21. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewideAudio will be available after the live broadcast