Parnell Wins; Berkowitz Holds Big Lead

Governor Sean Parnell held off two Republican challengers and won his party's nomination in Tuesday's election.Parnell, who stepped into the job after Governor Sarah Palin resigned last year, had about 49.49 pct of the vote with almost 98 pct of the precincts counted early Wednesday morning. His vote total was 43,764.

His nearest rival was Bill Walker. He received 30,019 votes or 33.95 pct. Ralph Samuels finished third. He had 12,420 votes - or about 14.05 pct - as of Wednesday.Parnell will probably face Democrat Ethan Berkowitz who was leading Hollis French. As of Wednesday morning, Berkowitz had 48.64 pct of the vote. His vote total was 18,718. French had 38.88 pct of the vote. His vote total was 14,964.(Top) Photo by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage: Ethan Berkowitz and a friend share a joke. (Right) Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage: Governor Sean Parnell talks to reporters at the Egan Center on Tuesday.