Hometown, Alaska: Ballot Measure 1
Do you know enough to vote?Proponents call it the Anti-Corruption Act. Opponents call it an attack on free speech and capable of shutting down local government.The State of Alaska voter pamphlet describes it this way:“An initiative prohibiting the use of public funds to lobby or campaign; and prohibiting holders of government contracts and family members from making political contributions.”So what does that mean? Two guests - Ken Jacobus from the Yes on One camp, and Josh Applebee from the No on One camp – will join host Kathleen McCoy to sort it out on KSKA's Hometown, Alaska. Bring your questions. It’s time to get the facts on Ballot Measure One before you head into the voting booth on Aug. 24.LINKS:
- State of Alaska, Division of Elections Ballot Measure Pamphlet (PDF)
- BallotPedia: Alaska Anti Corruption Act, Ballot Measure 1 (2010)
- Stateline.org: On the ballot in Alaska: transparency
- Clean Team Alaska: Full text of Ballot Measure 1
- Stop the Gag Law
- Clean Team Alaska: Yes on Clean Government
- Alaska Attorney General’s opinion, 12/18/2007 (PDF)
- Legislative legal opinion 02/15/1020 (PDF)
Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Kathleen McCoy, independent journalistGUESTS:
- Ken Jacobus, deputy treasurer, Alaskans for Open Government
- Josh Applebee, campaign manager, Vote No on One
