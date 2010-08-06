Talk of Alaska: Eddie Burke, Republican Lieutenant Governor Candidate

It’s the job of the Lieutenant Governor to enact all new state regulations, to run the Division of Elections, and to be prepared to take over the job of Governor if necessary.There are distinct differences between the candidates seeking your votes for this office.Learn more about Republican candidate Eddie Burke on the next special Tuesday election edition of Talk of Alaska.Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage: Eddie Burke chats with host Steve Heimel during the short break in Talk of Alaska on Tuesday, August 10.

Download Audio (mp3)

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

Eddie Burke, Republican candidate

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 10. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide