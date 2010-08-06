Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Talk of Alaska: Eddie Burke, Republican Lieutenant Governor Candidate

Alaska Public Media | By Paige Corona
Published August 6, 2010 at 9:00 AM AKDT

It’s the job of the Lieutenant Governor to enact all new state regulations, to run the Division of Elections, and to be prepared to take over the job of Governor if necessary.There are distinct differences between the candidates seeking your votes for this office.Learn more about Republican candidate Eddie Burke  on the next special Tuesday election edition of Talk of Alaska.Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage: Eddie Burke chats with host Steve Heimel during the short break in Talk of Alaska on Tuesday, August 10.

Download Audio (mp3)

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

  • Eddie Burke, Republican candidate

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 10. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide
Talk of Alaska
Paige Corona
See stories by Paige Corona