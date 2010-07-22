Talk of Alaska: Mead Treadwell, Republican Lieutenant Governor Candidate
Mead Treadwell of Anchorage is going into politics by running for Lieutenant Governor.
He has resigned his position on the Arctic Research Commission to do so.
A Republican who believes Alaska has an important role to play in the nation’s strategic future, Treadwell believes the federal government is holding the state back.
Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage
HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN
GUESTS:
- Mead Treadwell, Republican candidate
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 27. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide