Talk of Alaska: Bill Walker
Three separate Republican candidates for Governor have three very different ideas about selling Alaska’s natural gas. Your chance to learn more about those differences is coming up on Talk of Alaska.Bill Walker will be available to take your calls in an Election Special Thursday show.
Photo by Pat Yack: Republican candidate Bill Walker in the studios of Talk of Alaska at APRNDownload Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:
- Bill Walker, Republican candidate
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air)
- Send e-mail totalk aprn org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Thursday, July 15. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewideAudio will be posted after the live broadcast