In the primary election, Republicans and undeclared voters have a choice between incumbent US Senator Lisa Murkowski and challenger Joe Miller.Joe Miller says he will work to reform the federal government if he is elected.You can learn more about Joe Miller and question him yourself, on the next Talk of Alaska.

Joe Miller, Republican U.S. Senate candidate

Tuesday, July 13. 2010