Talk of Alaska: Joe Miller, Republican U.S. Senate Candidate
In the primary election, Republicans and undeclared voters have a choice between incumbent US Senator Lisa Murkowski and challenger Joe Miller.Joe Miller says he will work to reform the federal government if he is elected.You can learn more about Joe Miller and question him yourself, on the next Talk of Alaska.
- Joe Miller, Republican U.S. Senate candidate
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 13. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide