Governor Vetoes Denali Kid Care Expansion

Annie Feidt and Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Governor Sean Parnell announced today he’s vetoing an expansion for Denali Kid Care. The program provides health care to low income pregnant women and children in Alaska with a combination of state and federal funds.Lawmakers estimate the expansion would have funded health care for at least 1,200 more children and 100 pregnant women.Anchorage Democrat, Senator Bill Wielechowski says he was shocked by the Governor’s veto because of Parnell’s long history of support for Denali Kid care from it’s inception under the Knowles administration. Wielechowski says he was unaware that abortion funding was allowed under the program until recently. But he says even though he has concerns about public money being used for abortions, lawmakers often pass legislation that they consider 90 percent good.Photo by Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage — Governor Sean Parnell signs off on the FY 2011 budget for the state of Alaska.

Download Governor Parnell’s Speech Here (MP3)Download Audio (MP3)