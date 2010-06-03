Governor Vetoes $336 Million From State Budget

Governor Sean Parnell announced his approval of the State Operating and Capital Budget for FY 2011 – cutting a total of $336 million.Cut from this years operating budget was $35 million dollars that were originally appropriated for Denali Kid Care as well as $300 million from the capital budget.Some of the governor’s approvals included $1.26 billion for transportation projects, $88.5 million for water and sewer projects, $451 million for K-12 education and the university, $123 million for deferred maintenance and $77 million for renewable and other energy projects.Funding for fire stations and emergency services, highway safety, senior and elder care facilities as well as port and harbor development projects were also approved.Tune into APRN’s Alaska News Nightly tonight at 6:00 pm on 91.1 FM for more information on the governor’s vetoes, including his controversial decision to veto an expansion for Denali Kid Care.Photo by Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage --- Governor Sean Parnell signs off on the FY 2011 budget for the state of Alaska.

Download Governor Parnell's Speech Here (MP3)