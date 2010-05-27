Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
President Obama speech on BP oil spill

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 27, 2010 at 1:18 PM AKDT

Current Oil Spill Trajectory, May 27, 2010. Source: noaa.govPresident Obama held a news conference at the White House today to address what is being done to stop the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, now the largest spill in America's history. He also extended a moratorium on new deepwater oil drilling permits for six months, consequently suspending Shell from its plans to drill exploratory wells in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas in Alaska this summer.

President Obama's complete speech, including questions from the press is posted below.Download Audio (MP3)
