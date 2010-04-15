Hometown Alaska: Teaching in Rural Alaska
A shortage of textbooks and classroom supplies, subsistence seasons, fluctuating populations – these are just a few of the issues teachers in rural Alaska must contend with. Hometown, Alaska, with host Teeka Ballas and her guests, discuss the challenges, the obstacles and the joys that make teaching in the Bush a unique experience.
- Alaska Teacher Placement
- Avante-Garde Learning Foundation
- UAA: College of Education
- UAA: Future Educators of Alaska (FEA)
Bush Teacher Blogs:
- Nick's Adventures in the Bush - Elim
- Brian & Molly in Alaska - Koliganek
- David Miller's Blog- Tuntutuliak, Ketchikan
Download Audio (MP3)
HOST: Teeka Ballas. GUESTS:
- Tim Jester, Associate Professor and Coordinator, Elementary Preservice Program Department of Teaching and Learning, University of Alaska Anchorage
- Shirley Holloway, President / CEO, Avante-Garde Learning Foundation
