Hometown Alaska: Teaching in Rural Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published April 15, 2010 at 9:53 AM AKDT

A shortage of textbooks and classroom supplies, subsistence seasons, fluctuating populations – these are just a few of the issues teachers in rural Alaska must contend with. Hometown, Alaska, with host Teeka Ballas and her guests, discuss the challenges, the obstacles and the joys that make teaching in the Bush a unique experience.

Bush Teacher Blogs:

HOST: Teeka Ballas. GUESTS:

  • Tim Jester, Associate Professor and Coordinator, Elementary Preservice Program Department of Teaching and Learning, University of Alaska Anchorage

