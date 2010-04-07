Hometown, Alaska: U.S. Marines in the Pacific Theater of WWII

Taken in Normandy, France during World War II, Ira Rion (second from right) and three of the thirteen marines from his squad who survived the battle. Photo courtesy of Ira RionDecisive battles fought in the Pacific during World War II have captured the attention of Americans for decades. Names like Iwo Jima and Guadalcanal have slipped into the language, but we are living in a very different world now. Are the events of the Pacific theater losing their meaning for a younger generation? Join host Ellen Lockyer and guests, World War II Marines who fought in the Pacific and elsewhere, on Hometown Alaska, Wednesday at 2:00 pm on KSKA.

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, APRN – AnchorageGUESTS:

Jack Fuller , former Marine who fought at Iwo Jima

, former Marine who fought at Iwo Jima Ira Rion, former Marine who fought in European Theater during WWII

LIVE: Wed, April 7, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.