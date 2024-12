Following the live broadcast of Whad'Ya Know in Fairbanks on Friday August 7,KUAC's Lori Neufeld had a chance to sit down with Michael Feldman and Jim Packard. Lori's interview with Michael and Jim gives us a preview of the wit, humor and rapport these two longtime friends have shared on the show. Find out how Michael Feldman and Garrison Keillor first met and "all the news that isn't."Download Audio (7:31 MP3)