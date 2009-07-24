Talk of Alaska: What is a Frivolous Complaint?

Is the proliferation of ethics complaints in Alaska a warning sign of political divisions to come?In a nearly unprecedented step, Governor Sarah Palin (R) is expected to step down on Sunday, saying it's the best thing for the state. Among her reasons: it's costing the state too much money to defend complaints against her.The next Talk of Alaska is your chance to weigh in on what you think those ethics complaints mean.What standards are we entitled to expect from our public officials?Download Audio (MP3) HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

Steve Aufrecht. Professor of Public Administration, University of Alaska Anchorage; Blogger: What Do I No.

Live callers statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 28, 2009 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide