A Closer Look: Macon Roberts

Photo by Zen Naylor, The Northern LightOn this week's A Closer Look, we present the story of an Anchorage School Board member Macon Roberts whose 1940s boyhood in the Mississippi Delta cotton fields instilled a life long belief in the power of education to change lives.A Closer Look is a half hour program on KSKA that gives us the opportunity to explore beyond our news stories and offer you additional insights into the events and people helping shape our community.Download Audio (MP3)